Passengers stuck overnight on Amtrak train [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Passengers aboard a Boston-bound Amtrak train say they were stuck in the Bronx overnight for about five hours without heat. (FOX 5 NY) News Passengers stuck overnight on Amtrak train Passengers aboard a Boston-bound Amtrak train say they were stuck in the Bronx overnight for about five hours without heat.

- Power was finally restored to a stranded Amtrak train in the Bronx Friday morning. Passengers aboard a Boston-bound train say they were stuck overnight for about five hours without heat.

The train began moving again shortly before 8 a.m. SkyFoxHD was overhead as the train believed to be the stuck train pulled into New Rochelle station.

The passengers took to Twitter with complaints about being cold and uninformed. Amtrak tweeted its apologies while the train was stalled and responded to complaints by telling passengers to call the railroad's customer relations department.



The railroad said in a statement Friday morning that there'd been a problem with overhead electrical wires. It said crews restored power to the train at 7:10 a.m. and the train, which started in Washington, "was on the move around 7:30 a.m. Friday."

With the Associated Press