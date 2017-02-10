College basketball team stranded after bus driver arrested

- An out-of-state college basketball team lost their game in New York, and then their bus. It happened to the St. Louis University basketball team on Wednesday night. They had traveled to St. Bonaventure University upstate for an Atlantic 10 basketball game.

When the game was over, the team couldn't find their bus. They called police at about 9:30 p.m. to report the missing Grand Tour bus.

One of the players had left his phone on the bus and police used the GPS feature to locate it. The bus was about 35 miles away from campus. Police stopped it on Main Street in the town of Randolph at about 10:45 p.m.

During the investigation the driver, Linda Edmister, 56, of Gasport, was given a field sobriety test. State troopers say she failed and was arrested.

Edmister took the team to St. Bonaventure originally and was supposed to provide transportation after the game.

The St. Louis University basketball team was eventually able to get another bus and continue to Pittsburgh for their game Saturday against Duquesne.

Police say that Edmister had a .22% blood alcohol content. She was given appearance tickets for the Town of Randolph court for a later date in February.