Gov. Cuomo helps rescue stranded motorist

A motorist stranded on a New York highway during Thursday's snowstorm received assistance from a passer-by who just happens to be governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's motorcade was traveling on the Sprain Brook Parkway in Westchester County around 3 p.m. when it came upon a driver stuck on a roadside snowbank in Hawthorne.

Gov Cuomo helping a stranded driver along the Sprain Parkway pic.twitter.com/XgKy3aMscq — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) February 9, 2017

A few more pics of Gov Cuomo helping a stranded driver on the Sprain. NY'ers help each other in times of need.Look out for each other today pic.twitter.com/MbZOWxhuao — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) February 9, 2017

Cuomo checked on the unidentified driver and then helped attach tow cables from his security detail's SUV onto the man's car.

The governor and his security team successfully pulled the car free. Cuomo's chief of staff, Melissa DeRosa, tweeted out pictures of the snow rescue.

Thursday's storm dumped up to a foot of snow on New York City's northern suburbs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.