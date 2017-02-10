Rosie O'Donnell looks like Steve Bannon in Twitter photo

At 63, Steve Bannon's broader message found a loudspeaker in the celebrity of Donald Trump and struck an important chord amongst working-class Americans: that they've been exploited by financial elites.

FILE Rosie O'Donnell speaks to the media after the unveiling of a new sign outside Harpo Studios welcoming "The Rosie Show," to the studio Thursday, Sept. 15, 2011, in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

- Comedian Rosie O'Donnell changed her Twitter profile photo to one where she looks like White House advisor Steve Bannon.

Donnell, who has been slammed for criticizing President Donald Trump's 10-year-old son, Barron, suggesting he has autism, is now making fun of Bannon.

Bannon, 63, is a former naval officer, has worked for Goldman Sachs, produced documentaries, and now heads the alt-right media outlet, Breibart News.

O'Donnell has said that she wants to play the controversial adviser on "Saturday Night Live."

Her offer to play the chief strategist came after actress Melissa McCarthy's caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on "SNL" last weekend.



O'Donnell's new Twitter picture appears to be a digitally altered picture of Bannon with her face replacing his.



O'Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O'Donnell's looks and weight.

With the Associated Press