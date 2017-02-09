What are ideal dance moves? Science knows News What are ideal dance moves? Science knows A new scientific study released by the University of Northumbria found that, according to men polled after viewing an avatar, there were select dance moves that were most ideal for women, showcasing significant hip movement and legs that moved out of sync.

And a study by the same university several years ago found that women preferred that men employ moves featuring unpredictable upper body movement and a pivoting of the right knee.

But if your moves don't comply with the findings, remember that sometimes you just have to dance like no one's watching!