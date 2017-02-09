City kids learn to ski through special program News City kids learn to ski through special program Snow storms make for great skiing conditions. But many city kids never get an opportunity to hit the slopes. So a winter sports center in New Jersey is working to change that.

- Snow storms make for great skiing conditions. But many city kids never get an opportunity to hit the slopes. So a winter sports center in New Jersey is working to change that.

Schoolchildren from Newark learned how to ski for the very first time at the National Winter Activity Center in Vernon Township, New Jersey. A lot of them wouldn't have access to something like this if it weren't for this facility.

Schone Malliet founded NWAC, a nonprofit serving 6,000 youth annually from schools in the tristate area. The kids receive everything they need for an action packed day, starting with a healthy meal, and then the proper gear to hit the slopes.

Before coming here, Tyrese Griffin, 14, had only seen this sport on TV. And Schone, whose story began much like Tyrese's, is making winter sports more inclusive one child at a time.

Danasia Adams, 11, said the program is great because seeing people of color getting a chance to ski and do winter sports is amazing.