Snow storm doesn't stop New York's dedicated delivery workers News Snow storm doesn't stop New York's dedicated delivery workers If you were one of the many who found it easy to complain about the weather Thursday, it could have been worse. There is an army of deliverymen and deliverywomen who hit the streets rain, shine, or snow to make your lives easier -- and Thursday was no exception.

The shop Between the Bread was out making runs. One delivery of cookies, breads, and salads was headed to an office on the Upper East Side. The deliveryman said he can't stop for the snow.

We spent most the day on the Upper East Side. Weather it was dry cleaning, personal deliveries like for salt or for food, the streets were alive because they were working.