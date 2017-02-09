Snow totals top a foot from storm

We're starting to get some snow totals from across the region. By 2 p.m. there had been 9 inches of snow in Central Park. Queens had seen 10 inches. Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn had 10 inches by 12:15 p.m. Snow totals were a bit higher north of the city. Highland Mills, in Orange County had reported more than a foot of snow. Mamaroneck in Westchester had 11 inches by noon.

On Long Island, a foot was reported in Plainview by 1 p.m. Commack also reported a foot by 1 p.m. while Islip Airpolt had more than 10 inches by 1 p.m.

Newtown, Connecticut had also seen at least a foot of snow by 2 p.m. Danbury and Fairfield had seen 11.5 inches. Brookfield, Bridgeport and Weston had seen at least 10 inches.

In New Jersey, Franklin Lakes in Bergen County had reported 9.3 inches by noon. Elizabeth in Union County reported 9 inches at 11:15. 8 inches had been reported in Kinnelon in Morris County.

The National Weather Service said up to 11 inches fell in New York's Hudson Valley by noon, while areas around Long Island received 6 to 9 inches. Ludlow, Massachusetts, saw 16 1/2 inches.