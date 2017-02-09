Manhattan doorman dies shoveling snow

- A doorman shoveling snow at his building on the Upper East Side died Thursday morning. Miguel Gonzalez, 59, fell down stairs and hit a glassed-in vestibule, the AP reported. He suffered cuts to his neck and face, and died at a hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children and all those who knew and cared about him, including his coworkers and the residents of his building," union president Hector Figueroa said in a statement. "Our union family will do all we can to support Miguel's family in this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to all members working hard to keep us safe during this blizzard and every day."

Gonzalez, of Bridgeport, Conn., had worked at the building, located at 333 East 93 Street, for many years, according to Figueroa.

NYPD Chief of Patrol Terence Monahan called it a "very sad situation."