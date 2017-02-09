Thousands of flights canceled at NYC-area airports

- Authorities say nearly 1,700 flights have been canceled at New York City's three major airports because of the powerful winter storm hitting the region.

Flights were grounded at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark-Liberty airports Thursday, said NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

JFK had about 700 cancelations with about six inches of snow on the ground.

Newark- Liberty International Airport had more than 618 cancelations.

LaGuardia Airport had 655 cancelations. Sixty-percent of its daily activity had been canceled.

"Hopefully, we can return to normal tomorrow," said Cuomo.