New York City looking for snow removal workers

You can register as a temporary snow laborer to remove snow and ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants, and other locations throughout the City. To register, go in person to a Sanitation Garage or a Department of Transportation Garage Monday through Saturday between 7 AM and 3 PM, except on City holidays.
You must be:
At least 18 years of age
Eligible to work in the United States
Able to perform heavy physical labor
You must bring with you:
Two small photos (1.5 inch square). The photos must be the same style as those used for a passport.
Social security card
Two forms of identification (original and copy). Examples include:
Driver license
Passport
School photo ID
IDNYC card
Pay is $15 per hour and increases to $22.50 per hour after working 40 hours a week. Payment is made by check and normally takes about 4 to 6 weeks, but it can take up to 12 weeks.
