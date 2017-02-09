Connecticut motorists warned to stay off roads

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to stay off the roads and warning of upcoming bitter cold temperatures amid a storm that's expected to dump up to 18 inches of snow in parts of the state.

The Democrat said Thursday morning that all highways remained open, but that could change. State police responded to more than 200 calls including about 30 accidents. No serious injuries were reported.

All non-essential state government employees were told to stay home, and all schools are closed.

Malloy says the state's cold weather protocols will be implemented Thursday afternoon to protect people from expected below-zero wind chills.

Most flights in and out of Bradley International Airport were canceled. Delays of up to 25 minutes were reported on Metro-North's New Haven Line rail service.

