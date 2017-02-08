Trump slams Nordstorm for dropping Ivanka's brand News Trump slams Nordstorm for dropping Ivanka's brand President Donald Trump tweeted his anger at Nordstrom department stores for dropping his daughter's clothing line. Trump tweeted: "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing!" The @POTUS official White House Twitter account retweeted the tweet.

A Nordstrom spokesperson responded saying in part: "...sales of the brand have steadily declined..." and added that continuing with the line didn't make good business sense.

And it looks like TJ Maxx is lowering the Ivanka Trump profile. A spokesperson said the company instructed stores to mix Ivanka's merchandise into its racks but not to remove it from the sales floor.

This isn't the first time the first daughter and her business interests have come up. In November critics attacked Ivanka's company for promoting high sales of a bracelet she wore during a "60 Minutes" television interview.

Ivanka has no official role in the Trump administration but her husband does. President Trump famously said he was going to cut ties with his Trump empire leaving his sons to run it while he is in the White House. But the tweet raises at the very least ethical questions about conflicts of interest and the White House.