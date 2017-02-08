Skier dies on Hunter Mountain slope

- A skier was killed at Hunter Mountain in the Catskills region of New York Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Edwin Wood, 58, of Warwick, New York, was skiing the Annapurna trail, an expert trail on Hunter's west side, when he apparently lost control, slid off the trail, and slammed into several trees, according to the New York State Police.

The ski patrol pulled Wood from the mountain. Then paramedics treated him but it was too late, police said.

"State Police are currently treating the matter as an accidental fall and do not suspect any foul play," the State Police said in a release.

An autopsy is planned.