Charles Oakley kicked out of Madison Square Garden after altercation

Former New York Knicks player Charles Oakley exchanges words with a security guard during a Knicks-Clippers game, Feb. 8, 2017, in New York. (AP)

- Security guards escorted former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley out of Madison Square Garden during a game Wednesday night for allegedly getting into an altercation with someone in the stands.

"Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner," the Knicks said on Twitter. "He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick and we hope he gets some help."

Video from the game shows Oakley angrily shoving a man in a suit, reportedly a security guard. The several men ushered Oakley out of the stands. ESPN.com reported that Knicks President Phil Jackson tried to calm Oakley down in the tunnel.

Oakley was handcuffed near an arena exit as he waited for police to arrive, the AP reported.

Oakley, 53, played for the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. In recent times, his relationship with the team has deteriorated and he has verbally slammed team owner James Dolan.