Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford reopen Broadway's Hudson Theatre News Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford reopen Broadway's Hudson Theatre Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford received rave reviews for their City Center concert performance featuring songs from the musical "Sunday in the Park with George." Now the cast is brings opening the show on Broadway in the oldest, newest venue on the block: Hudson Theatre.

Ashford and Gylenhaal reopened the Hudson, which originally opened in 1903. They're starring in a revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical. "Sunday in the Park with George" is a Steven Sondheim creation about the art of making art. It will be the first theatrical production inside these walls in over 50 years.

Gylenhaal is no stranger to Broadway and flexed his musical theater muscles Off-Broadway in "Little Shop of Horrors." But a video of him singing "Finishing the Hat" from his upcoming role is going viral. It was shot by Emmy-winning director Cary Fukunaga backstage at the theater.

Now that Gylenhaal's angelic voice is a secret no longer, I had to ask: what other hidden talents does he have in store? He said his bag of tricks is empty.