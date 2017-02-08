High school basketball player scores 92 points

- Sophmore guard LaMelo Ball, one-third of the standout basketball playing Ball Brothers of California, scored a record 92-points during a game Tuesday night.

Ball's oldest brother is UCLA star Lonzo Ball who is expected to go in the top five of the 2017 NBA draft.

While LiAngelo Ball sat on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, LaMelo Ball helped Chino Hills defeat Los Osos High School 146-123.

41 of his points came in the fourth quarter. Ball made 30 of 39 two-point attempts and seven of his 22 three-point attempts, reported FOX Sports.

After the game, Ball tweeted "92 points #love4lexi" in reference to a classmate who is hospitalized and hooked up to a heart-lung machine.