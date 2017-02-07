Man rescued from confined space in Scottsdale

Scottsdale firefighters rescued a man Tuesday afternoon, in what was described as a "confined space rescue effort". FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Feb 07 2017 04:47PM EST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 08:36AM EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Scottsdale firefighters rescued a man Tuesday afternoon, in what was described as a "confined space rescue effort".

The incident took place in the area of 122nd Street and E. Rio Verde Drive. According to Scottsdale Fire Department, a call came in at approximately 2:00 p.m. (MST), for a worker who was in a 15x15 foot hole when he fell off a ladder, and broke his leg.

The worker, according to fire officials, was about 40 feet down, and a rescue team worked to extract him from the hole.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories