Man rescued from confined space in Scottsdale News Man rescued from confined space in Scottsdale Scottsdale firefighters rescued a man Tuesday afternoon, in what was described as a "confined space rescue effort".

- Scottsdale firefighters rescued a man Tuesday afternoon, in what was described as a "confined space rescue effort".

The incident took place in the area of 122nd Street and E. Rio Verde Drive. According to Scottsdale Fire Department, a call came in at approximately 2:00 p.m. (MST), for a worker who was in a 15x15 foot hole when he fell off a ladder, and broke his leg.

The worker, according to fire officials, was about 40 feet down, and a rescue team worked to extract him from the hole.