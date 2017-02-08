American tourist from NY found dead in Panama [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption The body of Catherine Johannet of Edgemont in Westchester County, New York was found Sunday on a wooded trail not far from a beach on Bastimentos Island, Panama. News American tourist from NY found dead in Panama A 23-year-old American tourist found dead on a Panama island last weekend was from Westchester County, New York and graduated from Columbia University.

- The FBI and Panamanian law enforcement are looking for the killer of a a 23-year-old American tourist found dead in Panama.

The body of Catherine Johannet of Edgemont in Westchester County, New York was found Sunday on a wooded trail not far from a beach on Bastimentos Island.

Catherine Johannet bring remembered as cheerful and thoughtful world traveler. She was found dead in Panama. More coming up on @fox5ny pic.twitter.com/e6lI837uUu — Liz Dahlem (@lizdahlem) February 8, 2017

The U.S. Embassy in Panama City confirmed her death. No cause of death was provided.

The Journal News says Johannet posted online that she graduated from Edgemont High School in 2011 and Columbia in 2015, and had worked as an English literature teacher in Vietnam until last October.

Officials say she had been staying at a hostel on nearby Colon Island. Johannet's family says she traveled to Bastimentos last Thursday.

