Self-taught photographer builds huge following News Self-taught photographer builds huge following There is something about a photographer whose work can evoke so much emotion and warmth even on rainy day.

Shauna Wades's work is both thought-provoking and eerie. There are layers that typically don't meet the eye. In short, her photos say something. She is the creative behind so.shauna, her personal Instagram page, and moodygrams, which has more than 675,000 followers and features the work of photographers from around the world.

Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Wade is self-taught through trial and error, help from friends, investment in gear, and that raw passion.