$18 cup of coffee in Brooklyn News $18 cup of coffee in Brooklyn You can expect top quality coffee served with a side of education and one heck of a brewing experience at the Extraction Lab in Brooklyn.

The newest coffee shop of the company Alpha Dominiche is built around its brewing machine. The sleek steam-punk machine is operated by an Android tablet, preset with exact specifications to bring out the best flavor of each coffee or tea.

And despite having nearly 80 different teas and up to 15 different coffees brewed on a rotating basis, there is no intimidation when it comes to selecting your cup of caffeine.

The most expensive cup on the menu will cost you $18, but that doesn't have to be your everyday option. Coffee starts at $3. The goal is to get you trying coffees the way they're brewed from all over the world, always guaranteed a great cup.