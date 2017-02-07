Snow storm coming to NY Thursday

- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch in the New York City area from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Long Island, New York City, northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and southern Connecticut could get 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulation. Some locations could get even more.

The NWS expects hazardous travel due to snow covered roads and poor visibilities. Blowing and drifting snow is possible. The temperatures will be in the 30s.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

