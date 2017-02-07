Students walk out of class to protest Trump News Students walk out of class to protest Trump Undeterred by the rain, several hundred high school and college students gathered in Foley Square in Manhattan Tuesday afternoon after walking out of their classrooms to protest President Trump's policies.

Students said they object to Trump's promise to build a wall along the Mexican border and his executive order to temporarily restrict travel from seven predominately Muslim countries, as well indefinitely ban Syrian refugees.

After gathering in Foley Square, they marched to the federal immigration office. Many of the protesters said they might not be old enough to vote but they're old enough to make a difference. Students say in a city as diverse as New York all people, all ethnicities and all religions must be respected.

Public Advocate Letitia James also attended the rally along with the New York Immigration Coalition and other partnering organizations.