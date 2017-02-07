The Grammy Museum opening at Prudential Center News The Grammy Museum opening at Prudential Center Music's highest award- the Grammy- will have a home on the East Coast with the opening of the Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

"It's a museum that celebrates great music. You also have the opportunity to go in there and make music yourself," said Bob Santelli, Executive Director, The Grammy Museum Experience.

"This is an opportunity for us to make a difference, to provide music education for kids," said Scott O'Neill, CEO of the Prudential Center Arena.

The 8,000-square-foot museum will be the first location on the East Coast. Beyond the main museum in Los Angeles, there are locations in Mississippi and Nashville, Tennessee

The Newark museum will include a section devoted to iconic New Jersey artists, along with an area that will simulate performing live onstage.

The NHL's New Jersey Devils play at the arena, but the exhibition will have its own entrance and will be open throughout the year. It is expected to open in the fall.

Admission prices have not yet been announced but O'Neill says they will be "affordable and accessible."

With the Associated Press