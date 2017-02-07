Amber Alert for Staten Island toddler

- An Amber Alert has been issued for a Staten Island toddler who police say could be in imminent danger.

Police are looking for Kim Woo, 2, years, 11 months, who is believed to be with her father. The child has been missing since 8:30 AM. Her father, Johnny Woo, was last seen driving a 2014 black Kia Sorrento with NY license plates GHH8886.

Police believe that the child is in imminent danger because of the circumstances that the pair left their home on Ismay Street in Staten Island.

Kim Woo is 2'6" tall, 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas. Her father, Johnny Woo, is 5'4" with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see either, please call 911.