Md. woman says she was victimized by serial con artist after meeting him on dating website News Md. woman says she was victimized by serial con artist after meeting him on dating website A con artist who has targeted women across the country has found his latest victim in Maryland. The woman you are about to meet thought she could trust the man she had been dating for two months. But then she learned the truth.

- A con artist who has targeted women across the country has found his latest victim in Maryland. The woman you are about to meet thought she could trust the man she had been dating for two months. But then she learned the truth.

"He seemed very charming, has all of his stuff together,” she told FOX 5.

It seemed like love at first sight.

"We would go out to dinner or we would go to an NBA game and most people would just have their check card in their pocket, but this guy would have a wad of cash – I would guess $8,000 to $10,000 in cash," she said.

She thought their lavish dates and hours-long conversations were proof of his wealth.

"Wells Fargo bank statements claimed that he has $98 million in a high yield savings account,” the victim told us. “He has shown me deed of trust statements for very luxurious properties between L.A., Miami and even here. It's all fake.”

We asked her if any of this was a red flag to her.

“The fact that he was on his phone having business calls, it seemed real,” she said. “So yes, he is a professional con artist.”

She checked online for her new boyfriend Devon Glaze. But there was no apparent digital footprint of him.

The Montgomery County woman met him on a dating website. Two months into their relationship, the pair had a planned trip to Costa Rica to celebrate her birthday. There were text messages with his supposed assistant showing plans to travel there on her new boyfriend's private jet.

From those two months together, she only had videos of their dogs playing to show for their relationship.

But a red flag eventually did come in the form of a $700 check. At the bank, she saw it with her own eyes.

“It was made out to this company that I had never heard of called ‘Fleet Street’ and it was endorsed,” the victim said. “It looked like my signature. But his initials, the name that he was using, is the same initials as mine.”

When she reported him to police, officers had no record of Devon Glaze. But she quickly learned she wasn't the only woman hot on his trail.

“I went to ripoffreport.com and I typed in the name Devon Glaze and that is where everything just stood in front of me,” she said.

Dozens of women across the country in California, Florida, Illinois and Georgia claimed they were also scammed by this man whose real name is Trevor Devon Thornton. He has mugshots that date back to the early 2000s and charges that include felony theft, forgery and fraud are etched across court dockets with this man's name.

The Maryland woman confronted him and he denied it all. Then, he disappeared.

But her friend found him on yet another dating app – this time with a new name: Charles.

"My heart dropped because I thought maybe he would leave the area,” said the victim.

Then she got a call from another woman who said she is a teacher at Arlington County Public Schools in Virginia and was also scammed by the same man.

"She said that she came across another woman who actually got engaged,” the victim said. “She booked the hotel, had invitations made.”

This Montgomery County woman got her money back and said she will be okay. But she is telling her story for just one reason.

“I would hate for a woman to become engaged to this guy or have a baby with this guy because I believe he has multiple kids across the U.S.,’ she said. “I believe he is also married to at least five or six women right now with different names and he is telling them all these different stories of him traveling the world for work, for family and it is not the case. He is conning you.”

Because of this case, this man is now facing several open warrants for his arrest in Montgomery County. He is also facing misdemeanor and felony charges for fraud and forgery.