Robber points gun at worker, girl, 9, in Queens

Two robbers held up a worker and a nine-year-old girl at gunpoint inside a deli in Maspeth, Queens, according to police.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects pointing the gun and telling the girl who was on the 27-year-old worker's lap to be quiet.

The man and child were ordered to the ground while the robbers took approximately $3,000 in cash from the registers and a cigar box, said police.

The robbery took place on Saturday, January 28 at 8:20 p.m. at the Maspeth Deli and Grocery on 56 Ave.

The first suspect is described as a male, black or Hispanic; last seen wearing an orange knit cap, a blue coat, blue jeans and red sneakers.

The second individual was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a baseball cap, a blue and white jacket, blue jeans and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspects is encouraged to contact the NYPD at any of the following:

1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

The NYPD says all calls/texts are strictly confidential.