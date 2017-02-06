Cops arrest rabbis protesting Trump travel ban News Cops arrest rabbis protesting Trump travel ban Police officers arrested several rabbis who staged a protest on the street outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower at Central Park West in Manhattan Monday night.

About 200 rabbis and cantors protested the White House's temporary ban on immigration from seven countries. The rabbis marched to the location and then about 20 of them sat down in the road. Officers warned them that they would be arrested.

Also Monday, Amnesty International held a protest outside the Department of Homeland Security's New York office in Lower Manhattan. They demanded a repeal of the executive order temporarily halting arrivals from the seven majority Muslim countries.