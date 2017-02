News

Interview: Police Commissioner James O'Neill

Ever since Donald Trump won the election New York has had to drastically beef up security, from protecting Trump Tower to handling the rallies and protests. This is just one of the many challenges the NYPD faces in 2017. Police Commissioner James O'Neill, who has been with the NYPD for almost 35 years, spoke to Ernie Anastos about his job and the job of the entire department.