'Space capsule' spotted along I-10 near Casa Grande

Sheriff's deputies pose with the creator of the art installation, Jack Millard.

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.

The "space capsule" was transformed from an old cement mixer by Jack Millard.

- Did you see it?

A large object resembling a space capsule caused quite a stir along I-10 near Casa Grande this morning.

It appears an artist got creative near Casa Grande and turned a cement truck drum into a space capsule! Caused a stir on #I10 this morning. pic.twitter.com/dVLEwUfqYA — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 6, 2017

It turns out the "space capsule" is a piece of installation art that was transformed from an old cement mixer. The creator, Jack Millard, even purchased a vintage parachute to attach to the piece of art.

Did a spaceship fall from the sky in Casa Grande? Nope. Just an artists creation with an old cement mixer. pic.twitter.com/DqW2FuidvR — Ty Brennan (@TyFox10) February 6, 2017

The art installation led many people to believe it is a real space capsule, including a former NASA engineer, who reported that it had fallen from the sky and into a field.

Many other people have also called 911 to report a similar sighting.