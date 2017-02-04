Protesters had their say when Pence spoke for Gorsuch in Philadelphia [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Vice President Mike Pence, in Philadelphia, talking about federal Judge Neil Gorsuch's nomination to the Supreme Court. News Protests planned for Pence’s Philadelphia visit Vice President Mike Pence visited Philadelphia’s historic area, addressing the city's chapter of the Federalist Society. Pence spoke at noon at Congress Hall for about 20 minutes while protesters took to the streets outside.

Pence pledged to the group of conservative lawyers and academics that Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, 49, will be seated on the high court "one way or the other."

Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump urged the Senate's Republican leader to scrap longstanding rules and "go nuclear" if Democrats block Gorsuch, a Denver-based U.S. appellate court judge, to a lifetime appointment on the nation's highest court.

Pence noted Gorsuch had already met with 12 senators from both political parties and is willing to meet with all 100 senators. The vice president said a candidate to become an associate justice on the nation's highest court had never faced a successful filibuster and "Judge Neil Gorsuch should not be the first."

"Rest assured, we will work with the Senate leadership to ensure that Judge Gorsuch gets an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor -- one way or the other," Pence said. "This seat does not belong to any party or any ideology or any interest group. This seat on the Supreme Court belongs to the American people, and the American people deserve a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."

The Supreme Court seat was left vacant by Justice Antonin Scalia's death.

Pence remembered the Senate had voted unanimously to confirm Gorsuch to his current post, and that nearly a third of the senators who voted back then remain in the Senate.

The Senate's vote on Gorsuch in 2006 was by unanimous consent, or voice vote. It was not a recorded vote.

SEPTA had been “urging riders to use the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines for their travel needs. Both lines provide service to City Hall/15th Street Stations, with trips approximately every 10 minutes throughout the day on regular Saturday schedules. This frequency of service, coupled with plenty of capacity for passengers, provides riders with good options for getting to-and-from Center City.”

Unexpectedly, eastbound service on the Market-Frankford Line had to be shut down for police activity but has resumed normal operations at 5th Street.

Also, “For those traveling from outside of the city, there are convenient connections to the Market-Frankford Line at Frankford Transportation Center in Northeast Philadelphia and 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby. The Broad Street Line offers service from AT&T Station in South Philadelphia and Fern Rock Transportation Center in North Philadelphia.”

Click here for System Status on all SEPTA routes.

Also, if you’re planning to visit historic sites, the National Park Service reports, “There will be a delayed opening for Old City Hall, Independence Hall, West Wing, and Congress Hall on Saturday, Feb. 4. These buildings will open to the public at approximately 1pm.”

Congress Hall was the meeting place for the U.S. Congress from 1790-1800. Among the historic events held there was George Washington's second inauguration.