Luke Bryan beautifully sings acoustic version of National Anthem

Singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Before Luke Bryan came onto stage, the Skylar Sisters beautifully performed “America the Beautiful” with wonderful harmony, adding “with sisterhood” into the song after singing “with brotherhood.”

Country singer Luke Bryan went for acoustic version of the National Anthem with a sign language interpreter a few feet away from him.

Bryan didn’t try to woo the viewers with his outfit. He opted for a black jacket over a burgundy V-neck and black jeans.

Prior to his performance he tweeted out a picture with his family and said, "Grateful to be here with everyone."

After he was chosen to perform the National Anthem, the 4-time Entertainer of the Year told reporters, “It’s a big moment for me, and I’m excited to get out there and hopefully put my stamp on it.”

While some performers don’t openly admit who they root for, Bryan openly admitted he’d be rooting for the Falcons. Last year, Lady Gaga performed a wonderful rendition of the anthem, and was chosen as the halftime performer for Super Bowl 51.