Dogs rescued from Korean meat farm, flown to Chicago for new life as pets

CHICAGO (FOX 32 News) - Ten dogs that were going to be sold for "dog meat" in South Korea arrived at Chicago O'Hare before dawn on Sunday.



They were rescued from their horrendous fate by the Chicago-area nonprofit Magnificent Mutts.



"We all let out a big sigh, just that they made it. And they're gonna be safe and they're going to be out of those horrible conditions in South Korea," said Magnificent Mutts founder Linda Latelle.