Justice Department to appeal travel ban ruling News Justice Department to appeal travel ban ruling After almost 24 hours since Judge James Robart put a nationwide block on President Donald Trump's executive order to temporarily ban travel, the Justice Department has appealed it.

The federal government’s request for an emergency stay was filed Saturday night with the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The ninth circuit has not been a fan of restricting people’s civil rights. I’m optimistic about the chances of the TRO standing up,” said Attorney Renee Paradis.

The president promised to overturn the judge’s ruling tweeting out, “The opinion of this so called judge, which essentials takes law enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned."

On Saturday some refugees and visa holders from seven predominately Muslim countries that were ban from entering the United States were being let back in.

“We have confirmed that 18 people have landed in Boston,” said Paradis.

Attorneys have been camping out here at JFK airport all week helping family members of detainees and all those who are being affected by the travel ban.

Early Saturday, the department of homeland security said it suspended any and all actions implementing the order, including procedures to flag travelers from the 7 banned countries. The Department of Homeland Security has resumed standard inspection procedures.