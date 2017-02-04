Thousands gather for LGBTQ solidarity rally at historic Stonewall Inn News Thousands gather for LGBTQ solidarity rally at historic Stonewall Inn Members of the LGBTQ community and its supporters made their voices heard at the historic Stonewall Inn and protested more than just the travel ban.

At a rally outside the Stonewall Inn, the heart of the gay rights movement, thousands from the LGBTQ community stood with the immigrant community and spoke out against President Donald Trump's executive order.

Many who participated were worried about what may come next from the new administration.

For Attorney Luis Mancheno, this was a personal and professional fight – one of his clients, who spoke at the rally, was among the first detained under the immigration ban.

The Trump Administration has not taken an aggressive position against the gay community.

The president did notably promise protections during his convention speech.

Many such as Zeke Stokes, Vice president of GLAAD, said there are there are likely members on the religious right including Vice President Mike Pence who has interests in pushing to scale things back.

"As LGBTQ people, we’re not satisfied at all we’re not out of the woods with this White House. We’ve seen a very Erratic approach to policy making, and a chaotic media environment we don’t want to undermine our protections, he said.

Reports indicate Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner lead an effort to squash an executive order that would have overturned Obama-era LGBTQ rights.

It was why so many marched on the opposite side of history and stood united in opposition.