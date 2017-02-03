Manhattan Whole Foods features produce butcher News Manhattan Whole Foods features produce butcher If you think you've seen it all, the Bryant Park Whole Foods location has a produce butcher who will cut up your fruits and veggies for you.

The company's first produce butcher prepares every item to your specifications whether that's sliced, diced, chopped, minced, wedged, shredded, julienned, or anything in between.

This new initiative is a way to distinguish the in-store experience with a customized service. And it does cost a premium, at $1 per pound or per item, depending on the product.

Somehow, pineapple just tastes better when someone else slices it for you. Bon appetit!