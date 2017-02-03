Muslim New Yorkers pray and protest travel ban News Muslim New Yorkers pray and protest travel ban Muslim New Yorkers held a Friday prayer outside Terminal 4 at JFK Airport, forming a human chain around worshipers. The demonstration brought together faith leaders and organizers from immigrant and refugee rights groups.

A holocaust survivor also took part. She says she was once a refugee and now identifies with current refugees from Syria.

The demonstration was held the same day that the State Department revealed that up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas canceled after the order. The figure contradicts a Justice Department attorney's earlier statement that 100,000 visas had been revoked. The number came out during a hearing about the legality of the ban.

Dozens gathered in Astoria, Queens, Friday afternoon to rally against the ban.

With demonstrators like this continuing to play out across the country, the Trump administration is standing firm saying the order is necessary as the White House looks to revise entry standards.