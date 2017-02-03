Firefighter paints tributes to fallen heroes News Firefighter paints tributes to fallen heroes Firefighter Mark Barrett is a former New York City police officer who joined the FDNY in 1994. He has been with marine 6 for about 9 years. He is trained in scuba diving and water rescues. As a firefighter, Barrett's job is to save lives. Like so many of New York's Bravest, he is a humble man who values dedication and sacrifice. At the end of his day, mark trades in his work gear for a paintbrush to pay tribute to his heroes.

- Firefighter Mark Barrett is a former New York City police officer who joined the FDNY in 1994. He has been with marine 6 for about 9 years. He is trained in scuba diving and water rescues. As a firefighter, Barrett's job is to save lives. Like so many of New York's Bravest, he is a humble man who values dedication and sacrifice. At the end of his day, mark trades in his work gear for a paintbrush to pay tribute to his heroes.

With his paint brushes, pallet and easel, mark paints portraits of fire fighters and police officers who have lost their lives, some, while serving in the U.S. military.

Detective Joseph Lemm, a married father of two, was an Air National Guardsman killed in Afghanistan a year ago, just a few days before Christmas.

Detective Randolph Holder was shot and killed in Harlem while responding to reports of a man with a gun.

Mark's current portrait is FDNY Battalion Chief Michael Fahy. The married father of three young children was killed in an explosion last September in the Bronx.

Mark gives his paintings to the fire houses and precincts where the firefighters and police officers worked. And some of the portraits have been presented to their families.