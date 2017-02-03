Springsteen in Australia: 'Embarrassed Americans'

- Bruce Springsteen may be well known for his hit song "Born in the U.S.A." However, he wasn't too proud to be an American at a recent concert in Australia.

Springsteen and his band addressed a crowd at a concert in Australia as "embarrassed Americans," alluding to the election of President Donald Trump.

"We stand before you embarrassed Americans. This is a song from 1965 by The Orlons and we're going to use it to send a letter back home," Springsteen said being singing a cover of "Don't Hang Up" to mock Trump's recent phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Springsteen, a Hillary Clinton supporter, said his band is now part of the new resistance against the Trump Administration.



