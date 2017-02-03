- The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile test.



The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.



President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran "on notice" for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.



Trump tweeted Friday that "Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how `kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!"

Iran's Foreign Minister responded Friday via Twitter saying his country was unmoved by "threats."

Iran unmoved by threats as we derive security from our people. We'll never initiate war, but we can only rely on our own means of defense. pic.twitter.com/TxlSEL8rjj — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 3, 2017

