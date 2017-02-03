Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran; Foreign Minister "unmoved"

(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Feb 03 2017 10:54AM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 11:05AM EST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 13 people and a dozen companies in response to Iran's recent ballistic missile test.

The Treasury Department announced the action Friday.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran "on notice" for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump tweeted Friday that "Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how `kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!"

 

Iran's Foreign Minister responded Friday via Twitter saying his country was unmoved by "threats."

With the Associated Press

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories