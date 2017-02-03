Machete-carrying man attacks soldier at Louvre

Police officers patrol at the pyramid outside the Louvre museum in Paris,Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
PARIS (AP) -- One of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions was evacuated today after a soldier was attacked by someone carrying two machetes.

Police say when the man was told he couldn't enter a shopping mall near the Louvre Museum with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked.

A soldier opened fire, striking the man five times.

The attacker was seriously wounded. The soldier was slightly hurt.

