Machete-carrying man attacks soldier at Louvre

PARIS (AP) -- One of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions was evacuated today after a soldier was attacked by someone carrying two machetes.

Police say when the man was told he couldn't enter a shopping mall near the Louvre Museum with two backpacks, he pulled out a knife and attacked.



A soldier opened fire, striking the man five times.



The attacker was seriously wounded. The soldier was slightly hurt.

