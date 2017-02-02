What is post-election stress disorder? News What is post-election stress disorder? Post-election stress disorder is not in the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders but doctors say it is still very real. Just when we thought the stress of the election would be over on November 9, it looks like it may just be getting started.

- Post-election stress disorder is not in the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders but doctors say it is still very real. Just when we thought the stress of the election would be over on November 9, it looks like it may just be getting started.

It's only been two weeks since President Trump took office, and every single day, something new is happening. Many Americans are fixated on politics. Some of them may be experiencing what's now being called post-election stress disorder.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez says post-election stress disorder has psychological as well as physiological side effects. Detaching from your phone is key to overcoming PESD.

Digital wellness expert Manoush Zomorodi is the host of WNYC's podcast "Note to Self." With so many news sources and social media sites, Zomorodi says we should focus one task at a time.

Experts say we should also focus on one news source at a time otherwise we're not really learning or absorbing information. Of course, that is much easier said than done.