Trump's foreign policy flare-ups with Iran, Mexico, Israel, Australia News Trump's foreign policy flare-ups President Donald Trump defended his "America first" policy while dealing with some foreign policy flare-ups.

- President Donald Trump defended his "America first" policy while dealing with some foreign policy flare-ups.

At issue: reports that Trump had a testy phone call with the president of Mexico, saying he is ready to send U.S. troops to stop "bad hombres down there." He also abruptly ended a call with the president of Australia, one of America's closest allies, amid frustration about a deal made by President Obama for the U.S. to accept refugees detained there. The call prompted Sen. John McCain to call Australia's ambassador and express the United States' unwavering support.

The White House released a statement Thursday indicating Trump wants Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off new settlement construction in the West Bank. The statement explained it this way: "While we don't believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal."

U.S. relations with Iran took a new turn in response a ballistic missile test. The White House says was a violation of the nuclear deal. White House sources say the president will impose new sanctions against Iran.

And in a move that initially provoked concerns among conservatives, the Treasury Department modified sanctions the Obama administration slapped on Russia in the wake of the hacking scandal.

The new president raised eyebrows again when while asked a room of dignitaries at the National Prayer Breakfast to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger's "The Apprentice" ratings. Schwarzenegger responded by suggesting they "Switch jobs."