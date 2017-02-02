Karina Vetrano's parents call for familial DNA testing

Reward money for information that leads to the arrest of Karina Vetrano's killer tops $200,000.

- The murder of Karina Vetrano, 30, remains unsolved six months after the crime.

Vetrano's parents have not stopped looking for their daughter's killer. They are calling on the New York State Commission on Forensic Science to allow familial DNA matching in New York. The technology allows police to search the state and federal DNA database to see if a suspect's relative is in the system, possibly leading them to the killer.

Someone raped and murdered Vetrano when she went for a run in Spring Creek Park in Queens on August 2, 2016. Her father found her body.

Familial DNA testing is used in 10 states. Critics of the method say it is a privacy issue. In a statement to Fox 5, NYCLU said:

However, the method does have a lot of support from state and local officials. State Sen. Phil Boyle introduced legislation that would allow familial DNA matching. He will bring it to the floor of the Senate next week.

The Forensic Commission and its DNA subcommittee will be holding a meeting on February 10 to discuss familial DNA. The Vetrano family and some from the Howard Beach community will be attending.