Doctors: Heart disease can be 'quiet killer' in women News Doctors: Heart disease can be 'quiet killer' in women Heidi Farkas knew something was wrong three years ago. She was getting ready for a party when she suddenly felt weak. She stayed home. Heidi thought she had the flu but doctors say the 60-year-old had a heart attack.

Dr. Pilar Stevens-Cohen of Nassau Communities Hospital said that Heidi passed out and her heart stopped beating. She was shocked three times and brought into the emergency room.

Tests showed little to no movement in her heart. Dr. Stevens-Cohen diagnosed her with heart failure. It is oftentimes known as the quiet killer if it is not caught early. Dr. Stevens-Cohen said Heidi never had chest pain or shortness of breath. She was tired and weak. Doctors say symptoms of heart disease are different in women than men.

Over 6 million women in the U.S. are diagnosed with the disease. Two-thirds of them may not be aware they're experiencing a heart attack.

Heidi was always and still is active but now she has a defibrillator in her heart to shock her if it ever happens again. Friday is National GoRed Day to raise awareness about women's heart health. She reminds women if they're feeling a little off it is best to get checked out. Even the most subtle symptoms shouldn't be ignored.