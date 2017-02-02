Woman pepper sprayed by Berkeley protester

Posted:Feb 02 2017 03:35PM EST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 03:35PM EST

A woman wearing a red hat was pepper sprayed during the protests at Berkeley Wednesday night was pepper sprayed as she was interviewed by a TV crew.

Kiara Robles had braved the crowd wearing a "Make Bitcoin Great Again" hat in the style of President Trump's red hats.  It apparently made her, and the t.v. crew, a target.

"I'm looking to make a statement by just being here and I think the protesters are doing the same. Props to the ones who are doing it non-violently, but I think that's a very rare thing indeed," Robles said before being pepper sprayed in the face.

Robles was not seriously hurt in the incident.

The crowd was protesting far-right commentator's Milo Yiannopoulos appearance at the University of California at Berkeley.  They hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire which prompted officials to call off the event.

The decision came two hours before the talk by the polarizing editor of Breitbart News.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories