Westminster Dog Show to include cats

Cat breeder Anthony Hutcherson shows off a Bengal Cat during a press conference in New York. The Bengal Cat will feature at the 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in a  "meet the breeds" event. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Posted:Feb 02 2017 01:01PM EST

Updated:Feb 02 2017 01:06PM EST

NEW YORK (FOX5NY) - Along with hundreds of breeds of dogs, this year's Westminster Dog Show will also feature cats.  But if you're expecting a confrontation in the parade in front of judges, sorry, that's not going to happen.

The cats will be on display in the Meet the Breeds event on February 11 at Piers 92 and 94 in New York City.

The event gives the public the opportunity to meet and play with more than 100 different breeds.  The International Cat Association is teaming up with the American Kennel Club for the event, with more than 35 cat breeds on display.

"We’re looking forward to bringing attendees a fabulous lineup of dog and cat breeds to meet while learning about responsible pet ownership and what breed is right for them," AKC vice president Gina DiNardo says.

There will be a masters agility championship event as part of the full day event.

More information is available at the AKC website.

