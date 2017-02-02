Westminster Dog Show to include cats

- Along with hundreds of breeds of dogs, this year's Westminster Dog Show will also feature cats. But if you're expecting a confrontation in the parade in front of judges, sorry, that's not going to happen.

The cats will be on display in the Meet the Breeds event on February 11 at Piers 92 and 94 in New York City.

The event gives the public the opportunity to meet and play with more than 100 different breeds. The International Cat Association is teaming up with the American Kennel Club for the event, with more than 35 cat breeds on display.

"We’re looking forward to bringing attendees a fabulous lineup of dog and cat breeds to meet while learning about responsible pet ownership and what breed is right for them," AKC vice president Gina DiNardo says.

There will be a masters agility championship event as part of the full day event.

More information is available at the AKC website.