1 dead, 1 off-duty officer critical in Bronx crash

News

1 dead, 1 off-duty officer critical in Bronx crash

A woman is dead and an off-duty NYPD officer is in critical condition after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on City Island Road in the Bronx.

- A woman is dead and a male, off-duty NYPD officer is in critical condition after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned on City Island Road in the Bronx.

Two Good Samaritans who responded to the scene late Wednesday night suffered smoke inhalation.

The injured were rushed to Jacobi Medical Center.

Police say they responded to a 911 call about a 2012 Dodge Charger that had overturned and caught fire. Once they arrived at the scene, they discovered a female passenger with severe burns. She was pronounced dead.

The 32-year-old officer suffered burns and trauma to both legs.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.