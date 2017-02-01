Jewish community seeks to aid Muslim refugees News Jewish community seeks to aid Muslim refugees The new travel restrictions to the United States are making many Jewish people in our area stand up and take notice and take action. One community in New Jersey is reaching out to help.

Despite the narrative we are often told about Jews and Muslims, Rabbi Daniel Cohen and Rabbi Jesse Olitzky told Fox 5 they see a shared experience and refuse to turn backs regardless of what is happening in Washington. The rabbis saw a need in Syria and wanted to help. They are part of three congregations -- Beth El, Temple Sharey-Tefilo Israel and Oheb Shalom -- helping and in short time learning from a Syrian Muslims in need.

Wednesday night they gathered at the meeting table not to discuss their fellow Jews but how to assist their Muslim brothers and sisters. The congregations have pooled resources and with the help of GoFundMe raised $10,000 before a family arrived three days before inauguration never knowing the president's executive order travel ban would come and come at a particular sensitive time for Jews.

Nonpartisan, rooted and in values in faith in scripture.