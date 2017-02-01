Culture and community meet at the National Black Theatre News Culture and community meet at the National Black Theatre Some of the greatest performers of our time have graced the stage at the National Black Theatre. The nonprofit cultural center in Harlem is expanding its role for a whole new generation.

As soon as you walk in, you get the sense that this place is a real gem in this community. The day I stopped by architecture students from Columbia University were visiting as part of their course called "The Harlem Semester."

In 1968, there were few roles for people of color on stage and screen. Seeking to tell authentic African American stories, Dr. Barbara Ann Teer, a frustrated performer, created this institution. Today her daughter Sade carries the torch.

Over the years, people like author James Baldwin, singer Patti Labelle and even dignitaries like Nelson Mandela have visited. In 1983 when a fire destroyed the original property Dr. Teer, saw it as an opportunity, not a setback.

I got a tour of some of the interesting art pieces you'll find on every floor.

Almost 50 years after the theater's doors opened, Sade reflects on her mom's legacy.